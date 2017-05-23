Jamie Oliver Puts an End to Longtime Feud With Gordon Ramsay

As the saying goes, "If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen." And Jamie Oliver is doing just that.

The British celebrity chef told Woman's Day he found his longtime feud with Gordon Ramsay to be "pathetic."

"Gordon has been fairly horrible to me over the years and I did used to bite," he said. "Now I just shut up and take it. A bit of drama is always good for some PR."

Plus, he said, "Competition is healthy. It's good to have that kind of rivalry."