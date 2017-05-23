ABC's Dirty Dancing Remake Will Reveal What Happened to Baby and Johnny After the Original Movie Ended

They'll always have that summer.

Break out your dancing shoes and put down your watermelons because ABC's Dirty Dancing is here! The network's three-hour remake is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 24, bringing the iconic 1987 film to a whole new generation, while transporting nostalgic fans of the original back to Kellerman's.

"For the most part it really does stay true to the original and all the things that people loved about the first one," Abigail Breslin says E! News' exclusive video above, which features your first look at the recreation of many infamous scenes.

But while it's staying true and "not changing the DNA," star Colt Prattes (the new Johnny) says, "We're adding something to it."