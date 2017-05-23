Royal Family Shares Messages of Hope and Strength After Manchester Arena Attack

A spokesperson for Manchester Arena—which holds about 21,000 people and is one of Europe's largest indoor arenas—issued an update and shared it via Twitter Tuesday morning. "Last night, our community suffered a senseless tragedy. Our entire team's thoughts and focus are now on supporting the people affected and their families. We are assisting the police in any way we can. We cannot praise the emergency services enough for their response and have been inspired by the way the people of this great city of Manchester rallied round last night and continued to respond today. It shows the very best of this city," the spokesperson said. "Again, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all those affected by last night's tragedy."

In a Downing Street press conference, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacker, who died at the scene, deliberately targeted children and young people "who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives." As police work to determine if the attacker was operating alone, May told reporters, "We can continue to resolve to thwart such attacks in future, to take on and defeat the ideology that often fuels this violence, and if there turn out to be others responsible for this attack, to seek them out and bring them to justice."