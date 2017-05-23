Nicki Minaj Responds to Nas Dating Rumors: I'm Celibate, but I Might Make an Exception

It all started when the daytime talk show host mentioned the rapper's boob-baring look at Paris Fashion Week. "Does the tape come with the outfit?" DeGeneres joked as some members of her studio audience saw a photo of Minaj's outfit for the first time. "That wasn't tape. That was an actual pastie—a metal pastie," Minaj said. "Isn't it cute, you guys? Wouldn't you all wear it?"
"It's a wonderful breast," DeGeneres said. "Is that your favorite breast, the left one?" Minaj played along and called herself "an equal opportunity boob shower," joking, "I love them both."
"And does Nas like both of them the same as well?" DeGeneres asked.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Minaj squealed with laughter at the very mention of the rapper's name. "There's a rumor y'all are dating, and if it's true, I'm all for it. I love him so much—ever since 'One Mic.' That's where I first found him," the comedian told the red-faced rapper. "He's fantastic and a really good guy."
"He's so dope," the New York-raised "No Frauds" rapper confessed. "He's the king. He is the King of Queens, and I'd like to think I'm the Queen of Queens." Minaj later called him "a rap legend," telling the host, "I have a lot of respect for him. And, you know, he's kind of cute, too."
"But have you had sleepovers yet, or is it just...?" DeGeneres wondered.
"We have. Yup," Minaj said. "I go to him. I just thought him coming to me was too forward." But Minaj, who split with Meek Mill last year, wanted to "clarify" a certain point. "We didn't do the..." she said, implying they haven't had sex. "Nasty?" the host asked. "Yeah," Minaj admitted.
"I'm just chillin' right now. I'm celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men," Minaj said, which DeGeneres can relate to—albeit for a different reason. Once the laughter subsided, she said, "I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he's so dope." The host hopes she reconsiders, saying, "I'm all for that, because I think he's fantastic."
