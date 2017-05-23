James Bond Star Sir Roger Moore Dead at 89

Sir Roger Moore has died.

The 89-year-old star, famous for his longtime portrayal of James Bond, passed away Tuesday, as confirmed by his three children in a statement.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today," a tweet from the actor's account read. "We are all devastated."

According to the statement, Moore died in Switzerland following a "short but brave" battle with cancer. "The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," his kids wrote.