David Ross Never Thought He'd Make it to the Dancing With the Stars Finale

Don't cry for David Ross if he doesn't win Dancing With the Stars because the baseball player feels like he already won.

"I never thought I'd get this far. I don't think any of us thought we were going to get this far. It wasn't a goal of mine, when we set off it was just to have fun," Ross told E! News' Sibley Scoles after part one of the DWTS season 24 finale. "This journey's been amazing. I have a friend for life in Lindsay and her husband Sam. They're a part of our family. I'm so thankful for this show. I never thought I'd grow this much as a person being on a dancing show and I have."