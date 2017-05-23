Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Jason Aldean will no longer be outnumbered three to one!

Two weeks ago, the country singer and his wife Brittany Kerr announced they are expecting their first child together. On Monday, they decided to find out the sex of their baby. "Today is the day....." the couple wrote on Instagram. "What's it gonna be? Boy or girl! #genderreveal."

Hours later, it was time for the big moment. "It's a........" Jason, 40, and Brittany, 28, captioned their Instagram video. Aldean's daughters from a previous marriage— Keely Aldean, 14, and Kendyl Aldean, 9—wore Thug Life shirts with the words "Big Sister" screen-printed across their chests. After a three-second countdown, they popped black balloons and blue confetti flew out.

Jason and Brittany will welcome a baby boy later this year.