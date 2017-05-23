Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Jason Aldean will no longer be outnumbered three to one!
Two weeks ago, the country singer and his wife Brittany Kerr announced they are expecting their first child together. On Monday, they decided to find out the sex of their baby. "Today is the day....." the couple wrote on Instagram. "What's it gonna be? Boy or girl! #genderreveal."
Hours later, it was time for the big moment. "It's a........" Jason, 40, and Brittany, 28, captioned their Instagram video. Aldean's daughters from a previous marriage— Keely Aldean, 14, and Kendyl Aldean, 9—wore Thug Life shirts with the words "Big Sister" screen-printed across their chests. After a three-second countdown, they popped black balloons and blue confetti flew out.
Jason and Brittany will welcome a baby boy later this year.
The parents-to-be began dating in March 2014 and tied the knot a year later in Mexico. Brittany announced her pregnancy via Instagram May 8. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep. This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears…" the makeup artist told her 488,000 followers. "The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"
Adding to their family had always been a goal. "I know she would like to have at least one kid. And I'm down for that. I love kids and being a dad is one of the best things in the world for me. If it's meant to happen, it will," the country musician told People last year. "Only time will tell."
Jason added that his daughters were eager to have another sibling. "Keeley's always been a mother hen type with babies, so we'd have a built-in babysitter!" the singer said. "And Kendyl has always been the little sister, so for her to be the big sister, I think she'd be pretty stoked."