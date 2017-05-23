Justin Theroux Gives Conan O'Brien a Unicorn Tattoo

TBS
Justin Theroux has more tattoos than people may realize.
The Leftovers actor appeared on TBS' Conan Monday, where Conan O'Brien mentioned that he agreed with Theroux's belief that grown men should not wear shorts in public, unless they're at the beach or the pool. "Those are the only two places they should really be seen in shorts," Theroux told O'Brien. "And flip-flops, absolutely not—unless you're in one of those two places."
Theroux is in great shape, although he has "little squiggly" legs. "They're covered in tattoos. That's why I do all my experimental tattoos down on my legs—literally. If I have a tattoo I don't want to commit to, I'll just stick it on my legs, because I know no one's going to see them ever."
"You tattoo stuff on your body that you're not sure about?" O'Brien asked.
"Some of my favorite tattoos are on my legs," the actor said. "You can't put too much thought into it, otherwise you won't do it." Curious, Andy Richter joked, "Now I really wish we had a gang of thugs so I could say, 'Get his pants, boys! Let's get a look at those tats! Get his pants!'"
O'Brien then showed a photo of Theroux "tattooing" Jason Bateman's kids. "They were over at the pool and they wanted to get little temporary tattoos, so we busted out the Sharpies and we did some temporary tattoos on his children," he said. "They wanted them. They're not getting anything [bad]. They're just getting ladybugs and unicorns—stuff like that. I just encourage it. Jason hates it! Jason's like, 'Can you grab the non-temporary marker and maybe not do that?'"
Theroux said he can do a "pretty good unicorn," and ladybugs are a popular choice, too. "I have no tattoos," O'Brien said. "Would you give me a tattoo right now before we go to commercial?"
O'Brien then lifted his shirt and handed Theroux a Sharpie. "That's my real flesh color, ladies and gentlemen!" he laughed. "You ever see a fish that washed up on the beach and it's dying?"
As Theroux drew a unicorn on the host's stomach, O'Brien joked, "This is hot. This is going to spice up my sex life tonight...when I drop my silk robe and she sees Justin Theroux's unicorn."
After Theroux finished his design, O'Brien told him, "You're very talented. That's very good." Not that the actor was surprised to have another satisfied customer. "Jason Bateman told me his children refused to shower," the 45-year-old said, "because they didn't want it to go away."