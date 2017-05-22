Katy Perry's Carpool Karaoke Addresses Feud With Taylor Swift: "She Started It and It's Time For Her to Finish It"

Bad blood indeed.

Katy Perry was not holding back when, during her Carpool Karaoke that aired during tonight's Late Late Show Primetime Special, James Corden followed up a jam sesh to "Swish Swish" with a question about the alleged beef between her and Taylor Swift.

"There's a situation," Perry said. "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it."

In case you've been a bit out of the Perry/Swift loop, the two have been publicly feuding for a few years now without really calling each other by name, or even unfollowing each other on social media. Many people believed Taylor's "Bad Blood" to be about Katy, and now, it appears that "Swish Swish" is Katy's response.

While she didn't directly confirm that the song is referring to her feud with Taylor, Katy did have a lot to say about the feud in general.