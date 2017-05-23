How to Get a Non-Cheesy Dancing With the Stars Tan at Home

The Dancing With the Stars' Season 24 finale may be tonight, but those tans will live on…for at least another week.

Whether you're a fan or not, you instantly recognize the show's sexy costumes, glam beauty looks and very golden tans. There's a whole team behind the scenes just dedicated to getting the stars and their partners glowing for the judges. Sure, sometimes it can be a little overdone, but you can't deny how healthy, contoured and tone a good tan makes finalists and former contestants, like Erika Girardi, look. If only we had professional spray-tan artists at our beck and call. If only we had the budget to afford them.