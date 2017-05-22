Dancing with the Stars Week 10: Who Should Win?

The end of the season has come!

Tomorrow night, we find out who won this season of Dancing with the Stars, and it really could be anybody. That mirrorball trophy could go to pop star Normani Kordei, or football player Rashad Jennings, or baseball player David Ross, especially after they all--as usual--got perfect scores for their final freestyle dances.

The big question is who should it go to?

All three have given us some pretty fun numbers over the past season, but not all dances (or scores) are equal. Let's discuss the dances of the night!