The Weeknd Just Dropped Almost $20 Million on a Hidden Hills Mansion, and It's Pretty Epic

The Weeknd is moving on up!

E! News can confirm the hip-hop superstar is now the proud owner of what could very well be the most incredible mansion we've seen in a long time.

Dropping just under $20 million for the luxurious spread, The Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye) will have plenty of space—13,391 square-feet to be exact—to hide away from the hustle and bustle of life as an international music sensation.

The newly-remodeled estate sits on three acres of land in L.A.'s Hidden Hills area, and boasts nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, plus a ton of sicker-than-your-average amenities. To name a few, the "Earned It" singer can look forward to enjoying his glass-encased wine cellar, home theater, music lounge and gym facilities. Casual.