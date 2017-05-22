David Letterman Compares Amy Schumer to Richard Pryor: ''She's a Real Breakthrough''

In David Letterman's world, there are few comedians who stand out in the crowd.

The former late-night show host was asked by GQ magazine who he thought was funny today, and he listed off several famous faces.

But it was one comparison that Letterman drew that caused a few heads to turn.

"The Oh, Hello boys—Nick Kroll and John Mulaney—they, to me, are the funniest thing I've seen in years," Letterman began by answering.

"I think Norm Macdonald is without peer. Amy Schumer…I don't want to say she's like Richard Pryor, because that doesn't make any sense, but I think she's a real breakthrough."