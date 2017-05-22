EXCLUSIVE!

Lea Michele Gushes Over Céline Dion's 2017 Billboard Music Awards Performance on Fashion Police: "I Cried!"

Lea Michele is still living a dream.

The former Glee actress just couldn't stop gushing about meeting her idol Céline Dion last night when she took a seat on the couch during Fashion Police's 2017 Billboard Music Awards special.

"Obviously, that was the best moment!" Lea enthused, reminiscing about introducing the singer's 20th anniversary "My Heart Will Go On" performance. "It was incredible. She was so nice to me afterwards. I cried!"

And that wasn't the end of the Lea's memorable night because she also got star-struck running into Miley Cyrus backstage!

But fear not, Joan Rangers, because fashion was still on the menu!

Fashion Police co-hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho reunited once again to discuss the best and worst looks of the evening from Vanessa Hudgens and Nicki Minaj to Hailee Steinfeld, Rita Ora and more.

If that wasn't enough, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke also made an appearance on the show to weigh in on the show-stopping and head-turning red carpet moments!

