Adam Lambert Sounds Off on American Idol Reboot: ''I Would Judge in a Heartbeat''

Adam Lambert is tellin' it like it is!

E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the singer yesterday at the red carpet premiere of the animated film Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and the glam rocker dished on what he thinks about ABC's American Idol reboot of the hit FOX show.

Lambert, who was the season eight runner-up, sounded off on what he thinks of the somewhat controversial revamp. "I am excited to see the show. I obviously owe the show a huge debt of gratitude. It's put me where I am today. I think it’s exciting," said the 35-year-old