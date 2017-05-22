William Levy Takes His 7-Year-Old Daughter to Her First Dance and It's Nothing Short of Adorable

Our hearts just melted!
William Levy proudly took his 7-year-old daughter Kailey to her first dance and it just so happened to be her school's father-daughter dance.
The star's partner and mother of his two children Elizabeth Gutierrez captured the sweet moment that Levy placed a corsage on his daughter's wrist.
The 36-year-old actor also shared a video of his pride and joy all dressed up in a gorgeous white gown and headpiece.
"About to have the #bestdanceofmylife with my #princess," the actor captioned a video on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Kailey shared a whimsical, slow-motion video of herself as she made her way down the stairs.
"Ready to dance with my daddy @willevy #daddydaughterdance #daddysgirl #myfirstdance," she captioned the video.
This father-daughter duo seem to have fun pretty much anywhere they go, just last month the two shared some quality time and laughs at a hometown Miami Marlins baseball game.
Levy also makes time for his mini-me son Christopher who is an avid baseball fan and actor just like his dad.
"Love you champ. Even though you're destroying my career making me look bad and ugly," he jokingly wrote alongside a photo of his Chris.
We're sure Levy will have an extra special Father's Day thanks to these two!