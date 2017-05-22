Kate Middleton Is Back to Work After Pippa Middleton's Whirlwind Wedding Weekend

It was business as usual for Kate Middleton on Monday morning.
Just two days after the Duchess of Cambridge watched as little sister Pippa Middleton became a married woman, Kate was off bridesmaids duty and back to work in London. The stunning royal stepped out alongside Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate the annual Chelsea Flower Show, where she was given a formal tour of the expertly-curated grounds.
Middleton shined in a dark green floral frock by Rochas, nude pumps and an elegant updo. During her visit, she got up close and personal with the exhibits, stopping to admire the "William and Catherine Rose," which was named in honor of her 2011 nuptials to Prince William.
Kate even offered to take a bite out of a cherry tomato that dropped on the ground, as she made her way through the blooms with BBC Radio 2 host Chris Evans. Middleton also starred in newly-released PSA highlighting the importance of Children's Hospice Week.
Meanwhile, Pippa and husband James Matthews were photographed Sunday evening at Los Angeles International Airport en route to their honeymoon.
"They were happy but tired," an onlooker told E! News, "and people around them were definitely staring and wondering if it was really Pippa."
The lovebirds are expected to kick back in wedded bliss in the Pacific Islands, where they'll be staying on Tetiaroa, a two-and-a-half square mile necklace of coral islets surrounding a lagoon. Pippa and James are said to be staying at The Brando, an exclusive (and pricey!) resort built to honor Marlon Brando, who famously frequented the atoll.
Happy honeymooning, you two! And as for Kate, happy Monday!