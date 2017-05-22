Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Wedding by the Numbers: How the Nuptials Easily Cost More Than a Million Dollars

Pippa Middleton served up a healthy dose of bridal inspiration when she wed James Matthews over the weekend, but it will cost you a pretty penny to recreate the gathering. (Or one hundred million pretty pennies...)

As all eyes watched Kate Middleton's little sister live out her own fairy tale, many have estimated the total cost of the extravagant wedding to have reached upwards of more than one million dollars. And despite opting for a more intimate and countryside setting in her hometown village of Bucklebury, Pippa's big day was fit for well, royalty!

It's possible the newlyweds shelled out much, much less than the reported total—considering possible discounts and donations granted in light of Pippa's star power. From the flashy champagne toast to an epic aerial performance, not an expense was spared.