Jennifer Hudson Will Make Her The Voice Debut Earlier Than Thought With a Special Performance

You're not going to have to wait until season 13 to see Jennifer Hudson on The Voice.
The Oscar winner, who will serve as a coach on season 13 of the NBC reality hit, will make her The Voice debut on the Tuesday, May 23 finale. Hudson will perform her new single "Remember Me."
Hudson isn't the only special guest popping up. Former Voice coach Usher will perform "Everybody Hurts" with Chris Blue from Alicia Keys' team. Gwen Stefani will perform the No Doubt classic "Don't Speak" with her team member Hunter Plake.
Previously announced musical guests include Miley Cyrus, who will perform "Malibu," country artist Chris Stapleton, and Zedd and Alessia Cara will also perform. But wait, that's not all. This season's Top 10 artists will perform with musicians from different genres. CeeLo Green will sing "Shining Star" with Jesse Larson, Little Big Town will perform "Better Man" with Lauren Duski, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee will perform "Despacito" with Mark Isaiah, Gladys Knight will perform "You're the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me" and "If I Were Your Woman" with Vanessa Ferguson and TSoul, and Rascal Flatts will perform "Yours If You Want It" with Brennley Brown.
Hudson will sit alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Cyrus this fall. She previously served as a coach on the UK version and her contestant won.
"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for," Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement when her participation was announced. "Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
