Kendall and Kylie Jenner DropTwo: Shop Their Second Collection Now

If you follow the duo on Instagram, you've already had your fair share of sneak peeks.
Both Kendall and Kylie Jennerhave been actively posting their social accounts lately, teasing their second capsule collection DropTwo. (Because DropOne was such a success. But, duh.) And because of that, the hype this time around has been off the charts.
The range covers everything from basic bodysuits and graphic tees to sports-driven athleisure trends with an edgy twist. Their more casual pieces are jeans with grommet cut-outs and embroidered skirts then their more sultry garbs are designs like see-through mesh tops and curve-hugging, bodycon dresses.
Without further ado, check out the full collection below.
Oh, and know there were only 100 made of each item and every garment's been numbered. So they're basically one-of-a-kind.
DropTwo Fire Fanny Pack, $125
DropTwo Latex Dress, $395
DropTwo Finley Boot, $190
DropTwo Latex Bra, $195
DropTwo Grommet Denim, $195
Grab what you want quickly because it's sure to sell out fast!
May the odds be ever in your favor.