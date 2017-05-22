Kendall and Kylie Jenner DropTwo: Shop Their Second Collection Now

If you follow the duo on Instagram, you've already had your fair share of sneak peeks.

Both Kendall and Kylie Jennerhave been actively posting their social accounts lately, teasing their second capsule collection DropTwo. (Because DropOne was such a success. But, duh.) And because of that, the hype this time around has been off the charts.

The range covers everything from basic bodysuits and graphic tees to sports-driven athleisure trends with an edgy twist. Their more casual pieces are jeans with grommet cut-outs and embroidered skirts then their more sultry garbs are designs like see-through mesh tops and curve-hugging, bodycon dresses.