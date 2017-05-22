Which New TV Shows Look Worth Your Time? Our Ranking Is Here to Help You Out

The most wonderful time of the year is nigh: Fall TV. It's never too early to start planning out your DVR schedule and we're here to help. While we've only seen the trailers, as seasoned TV experts we can generally tell what will make the cut and what's not worth your time just based on those previews alone. For the 2017-2018 season, comedies are striking back in a big way, along with genre and sci-fi shows.
Below, take a look at our ranking of the new 2017-2018 TV shows (based on their trailers). Some networks did not release all the previews shown to TV journalists and advertisers at the 2017 Upfronts, so this is not a full rundown of new shows.
ABC; The CW; NBC; CBS
Be sure to tell us which offerings from The CW, CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC look best to you.
CBS
Mark Feuerstein stars in the comedy that he lived in real life: a man moves into an apartment next door to his parents and adult brother.
ABC
Zach Braff's back on ABC in a family comedy based on the podcast StartUp. Braff plays Alex, a journalist who quits his job to start his own company. Midseason on ABC.
NBC
Anne Heche stars in the military-themed drama that looks one part State of Affairs and one part American Odyssey. Airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
Article continues below
ABC
American refugees pop up in the United States after a war...that hasn't happened yet. Airs midseason on ABC.
CBS
Jeremy Piven plays a tech genius on a quest to solve his daughter's murder, which leads him to create a crowd-sourced crime prevention program.
Fox
Dylan McDermott has a mustache and he's not afraid to use it in Fox's new comedy. Airs midseason on Fox.
Article continues below
ABC
Freddie Highmore plays an autistic brilliant doctor in ABC's new medical drama. No relation to The Good Fight or The Good Wife. Airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on ABC.
ABC
From executive producer Shonda Rhimes comes a legal drama about brand-new lawyers in New York City. Airs midseason on ABC.
CBS
David Boreanaz wasted no time joining another series after Bones ended. He stars in the military drama about an elite team of soldiers.
Article continues below
CW
Matt Barr and Christina Ochoa lead the military drama about an elite group of helicopter pilots. Airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on The CW.
NBC
Edie Falco stars in a retelling of one of the most infamous murder trials in recent history. Airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
CBS
Learn the story of Bobby Moynihan's Alex at various stages of his life. Airs Mondays at 9:30 on CBS before moving to 9 p.m. on October 30.
Article continues below
ABC
The Office's Jenna Fischer and Scream Queens' Oliver Hudson are getting divorced, but living together for the kids. Expect plenty of awkward comedic situations. Midseason on ABC.
ABC
A magician joins the FBI and hijinks ensue. Airs midseason on ABC.
ABC
Jason Ritter, this is all on you. The ABC drama follows Ritter's Kevin as he learns his life's mission through, uh, angels. Airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.
Article continues below
CBS
Criminal Minds veteran Shemar Moore returns to the network in a slick looking police drama that seems to have no shortage of action.
Fox
The Good Wife's Matt Czuchry and Revenge's Emily VanCamp star in the medical procedural. Airs midseason on Fox.
The CW
Hart of Dixie's Cress Williams is the titular hero in what looks like a solid superhero show with just enough family drama to make it interesting. Airs midseason on The CW.
Article continues below
ABC
Kyra Sedgwick returns to television for a thriller on ABC. She'll play a TV producer whose young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Airs Sundays, 10 p.m. on ABC.
CBS
Jim Parsons narrates this Big Bang Theory prequel about his character, Sheldon Cooper. Iain Armitage of Big Little Lies takes on the young Sheldon role alongside Zoe Perry as Sheldon's mom, the role her mom, Laurie Metcalf, originated on Big Bang.
CW
Lucy Hale says goodbye to A and hello to life in the midseason drama about a young woman who suddenly finds out she's not dying after all.
Article continues below
CW
The CW is bringing back the primetime soap, just sans some shoulder pads. Don't fret, the drama is there (just see the above photo). Airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on The CW.
Fox
The X-Men take to the small screen with Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker as parents who join the mutant underground when they discover their kids are mutants. Airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Fox.
CBS
Star Trek returns to TV with The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green as the main character. Premieres this fall on CBS All Access.
Article continues below
Fox
Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane created and stars in this sci-fi dramedy about a space vessel and its misfit crew. Airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Fox.
Fox
Craig Robinson is a cynical skeptic and Adam Scott is the true believer in the paranormal and together they're tapped to join a secret government agency to investigate the unexplained. Airs Sundays at 8:30 on Fox.
ABC
The ABC comedy follows a young rapper, Courtney Rose (Brandon Michael Hall), in search of his big break. In hopes of jumpstarting his career he runs for mayor…and wins. Lea Michele and Yvette Nicole Brown also star. Airs Tuesdays, 9:30 on ABC.
Article continues below
For our complete 2017 TV Upfronts coverage, head on over to our hub page.
Keep coming back to E! News for all your fall TV needs.