Which New TV Shows Look Worth Your Time? Our Ranking Is Here to Help You Out

The most wonderful time of the year is nigh: Fall TV. It's never too early to start planning out your DVR schedule and we're here to help. While we've only seen the trailers, as seasoned TV experts we can generally tell what will make the cut and what's not worth your time just based on those previews alone. For the 2017-2018 season, comedies are striking back in a big way, along with genre and sci-fi shows.

Below, take a look at our ranking of the new 2017-2018 TV shows (based on their trailers). Some networks did not release all the previews shown to TV journalists and advertisers at the 2017 Upfronts, so this is not a full rundown of new shows.

New Fall TV Shows, The Mayor, Dynasty, Law &amp;amp; Order True Crime: The Menedez Murders, Young Sheldon

ABC; The CW; NBC; CBS

Be sure to tell us which offerings from The CW, CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC look best to you.

 

9JKL

CBS

27. 9JKL (CBS)

Mark Feuerstein stars in the comedy that he lived in real life: a man moves into an apartment next door to his parents and adult brother.

Alex Inc

ABC

26. Alex, Inc. (ABC)

Zach Braff's back on ABC in a family comedy based on the podcast StartUp. Braff plays Alex, a journalist who quits his job to start his own company. Midseason on ABC.

For God & Country, Anne Heche

NBC

25. The Brave (NBC)

Anne Heche stars in the military-themed drama that looks one part State of Affairs and one part American Odyssey. Airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

The Crossing, ABC

ABC

24. The Crossing (ABC)

American refugees pop up in the United States after a war...that hasn't happened yet. Airs midseason on ABC.

Wisdom of the Crowd

CBS

23. Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)

Jeremy Piven plays a tech genius on a quest to solve his daughter's murder, which leads him to create a crowd-sourced crime prevention program.

LA to Vegas, Fox new Shows

Fox

22. LA to Vegas (Fox)

Dylan McDermott has a mustache and he's not afraid to use it in Fox's new comedy. Airs midseason on Fox.

The Good Doctor, ABC

ABC

21. The Good Doctor (ABC)

Freddie Highmore plays an autistic brilliant doctor in ABC's new medical drama. No relation to The Good Fight or The Good Wife. Airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on ABC.

For the People

ABC

20. For the People (ABC)

From executive producer Shonda Rhimes comes a legal drama about brand-new lawyers in New York City. Airs midseason on ABC.

Seal Team

CBS

19. Seal Team (CBS)

David Boreanaz wasted no time joining another series after Bones ended. He stars in the military drama about an elite team of soldiers.

Valor

CW

18. Valor (The CW)

Matt Barr and Christina Ochoa lead the military drama about an elite group of helicopter pilots. Airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on The CW.

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

NBC

17. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)

Edie Falco stars in a retelling of one of the most infamous murder trials in recent history. Airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

Me, Myself and I

CBS

16. Me, Myself and I (CBS)

Learn the story of Bobby Moynihan's Alex at various stages of his life. Airs Mondays at 9:30 on CBS before moving to 9 p.m. on October 30.

Splitting Up Together

ABC

15. Splitting Up Together (ABC)

The Office's Jenna Fischer and Scream Queens' Oliver Hudson are getting divorced, but living together for the kids. Expect plenty of awkward comedic situations. Midseason on ABC.

Deception

ABC

14. Deception (ABC)

A magician joins the FBI and hijinks ensue. Airs midseason on ABC.

The Gospel of Kevin, ABC

ABC

13. The Gospel of Kevin (ABC)

Jason Ritter, this is all on you. The ABC drama follows Ritter's Kevin as he learns his life's mission through, uh, angels. Airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.

SWAT, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

CBS

12. S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Criminal Minds veteran Shemar Moore returns to the network in a slick looking police drama that seems to have no shortage of action.

The Resident, New Fox Shows

Fox

11. The Resident (Fox)

The Good Wife's Matt Czuchry and Revenge's Emily VanCamp star in the medical procedural. Airs midseason on Fox.

Black Lightning, Cress Williams

The CW

10. Black Lightning (The CW)

Hart of Dixie's Cress Williams is the titular hero in what looks like a solid superhero show with just enough family drama to make it interesting. Airs midseason on The CW.

Ten Days in the Valley

ABC

9. Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)

Kyra Sedgwick returns to television for a thriller on ABC. She'll play a TV producer whose young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Airs Sundays, 10 p.m. on ABC.

Young Sheldon

CBS

8. Young Sheldon (CBS)

Jim Parsons narrates this Big Bang Theory prequel about his character, Sheldon Cooper. Iain Armitage of Big Little Lies takes on the young Sheldon role alongside Zoe Perry as Sheldon's mom, the role her mom, Laurie Metcalf, originated on Big Bang.

Life Sentence

CW

7. Life Sentece (The CW)

Lucy Hale says goodbye to A and hello to life in the midseason drama about a young woman who suddenly finds out she's not dying after all.

Dynasty

CW

6. Dynasty (The CW)

The CW is bringing back the primetime soap, just sans some shoulder pads. Don't fret, the drama is there (just see the above photo). Airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on The CW.

The Gifted, Fox New Shows

Fox

5. The Gifted (Fox)

The X-Men take to the small screen with Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker as parents who join the mutant underground when they discover their kids are mutants. Airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Fox.

Star Trek: Discovery

CBS

4. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Star Trek returns to TV with The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green as the main character. Premieres this fall on CBS All Access.

The Orville

Fox

3. The Orville (Fox)

Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane created and stars in this sci-fi dramedy about a space vessel and its misfit crew. Airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Fox.

Ghosted, Fox New Shows

Fox

2. Ghosted (Fox)

Craig Robinson is a cynical skeptic and Adam Scott is the true believer in the paranormal and together they're tapped to join a secret government agency to investigate the unexplained. Airs Sundays at 8:30 on Fox.

The Mayor, ABC

ABC

1. The Mayor (ABC)

The ABC comedy follows a young rapper, Courtney Rose (Brandon Michael Hall), in search of his big break. In hopes of jumpstarting his career he runs for mayor…and wins. Lea Michele and Yvette Nicole Brown also star. Airs Tuesdays, 9:30 on ABC.

For our complete 2017 TV Upfronts coverage, head on over to our hub page.

Keep coming back to E! News for all your fall TV needs.

