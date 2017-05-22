Jana Kramer's Friend Is Shocked When Tyler Henry Connects to Her Late Mom During Reading: Watch the Jaw-Dropping Clip!

Jana Kramer's friend gets a surprise from Tyler Henry.
On Wednesday's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler sits down with Jana for a reading.
"A woman just barged in through all of your relatives, it's so cute," Tyler tells Jana. "And the way that I kind of view her is she comes through very strongly as like motherly type of a feeling to me."
Tyler continues, "Mom would have a susceptibility to some feminine-related stuff, sometimes can reference to ovarian, uterine, cervical or breast-related issues."
E! News
After Tyler says this, Jana is unable to connect the person to anyone in her family, but her friend watching in the other room realizes he's talking about her mom!
"You guys, my mom died of ovarian cancer," she says.
Watch Jana's friend realize Tyler is talking about her mom in this shocking clip!
Watch the season premiere of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry Sunday May 21 at 10e|7p only on E!