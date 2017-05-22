Wear Kylie Jenner's Hoop Earrings All Summer Long

Run, don't walk:Kylie Jenner just wore a killer pair of gold Adornmonde hoop earrings in her Instagram post, shot by Brendan Forbes. They're timeless, elegant and worthy of the $78 investment. 

Kylie joins a flock of celebs bringing the statement jewelry trend back: Rihanna, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and Selena Gomez, to name a few. Not to mention, Jennifer Lopez never stopped wearing them. The bad news? They'll probably be sold out tomorrow. So for those of you joining us in a day's time, you're going to need some alternate (equally as impressive and affordable) options.

And because we know plugging "yellow gold hoops" into your search engines will leave you aimlessly surfing the Web for hours, we've decided to give you a leg up and streamline the process.

Check out the ear candy we've wrangled up for you below!

ESC: Gold Hoops

Urban Outfitters

18k Gold Plated Rachel Large Hoop Earring, $20

ESC: Gold Hoops

Saks Fifth Avenue

14K Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings, Was: $290, Now: $116

ESC: Gold Hoops

Michael Kors

Crystal Accented Large Hoop Earrings, $45

ESC: Gold Hoops

Blue Nile

Large Hoop Earrings, $155

ESC: Gold Hoops

Kohl's

18K Gold-Over-Silver Large Hoop Earrings, Was: $100,  Now: $30

ESC: Gold Hoops

Adornmonde

Steel Gold Crystal Hoop Earrings, $76

ESC: Gold Hoops

Jules Smith

Circle Hoop Earrings, $40

Then when you're ready to snap that selfie...

...make sure you've perfected that over-the-shoulder King Kylie gaze.

