Scarlett Johansson "Hooking Up" With SNL's Colin Jost: All the Details on Their "Fun and Casual" Romance

Craig Barritt/Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
Craig Barritt/Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are "hooking up," a source tells E! News.
The Rough Night actress appeared in Saturday Night Live's cold open over the weekend, reprising her role as First Daughter Ivanka Trump. After Dwayne Johnson finished hosting the season finale, Johansson and Jost were spotted packing on the PDA during the after-party at Rockefeller Center's ice rink, The New York Post's Page Six reported Sunday. "Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the after party, including the SNL cast and crew," a guest said, while another partygoer said they "made out at least twice" at the bar.
E! News learned Monday that Johansson, 32, and Jost, 34, had actually been "hooking up" prior to the party. "Saturday night wasn't the first time," an insider says. "It's been going on for a bit."
Johansson, who is in the midst of divorcing Romain Dauriac, hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time in March while promoting her sci-fi movie Ghost in the Shell. But the star isn't rushing into anything serious with Jost, who co-anchors Weekend Update with Michael Che and once dated actress Rashida Jones. "They're not in a relationship, but they have fun together," the insider tells E! News. "They like each other, but it's not exclusive—at least not at this point."
The stars began seeing each other after Johansson's hosting gig, and they're both on the same page about what their relationship is. As the insider explains, "At this point, it's fun and casual."
E! News has reached out to reps for Johansson and Jost for comment.