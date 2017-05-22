Chris Cornell's Private Funeral Plans Revealed as the Music Community Mourns His Death

Funeral arrangements have been made for Chris Cornell.

The Soundgarden singer was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room. The Wayne County medical examiner's office told E! News the 52-year-old hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Cornell's body was transported to L.A. Sunday. "A private service will be Friday, May 26, at Hollywood Forever. Family has not yet decided on anything else," attorney Kirk Pasich said Monday. "They will be thinking about public memorials, but no decision has yet been made."

The singer, who fronted Audioslave, was in the midst of a tour when he died. Cornell's wife claimed last week that he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed. "The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing," Pasich previously told E! News, adding that "drugs or other substances may have affected his actions."