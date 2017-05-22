Melissa Benoist Promises a "Big" Supergirl Finale: "Brace Yourself"

How do you ensure your finale is big? With a super fight. And that's just what the Supergirl season two finale has: a battle between Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin).
"There might be a super fight. I think there's some foul play involved here and it might involve an evil mother-in-law," Benoist told us with a laugh at The CW's 2017 Upfront.
The episode features Supergirl battling Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) to save National City. It's appropriately titled, "Nevertheless, She Persisted."
"Yeah, there should be some Kleenex," Benoist teased about the finale. "Just brace yourself. It's big."
Calista Flockhart's Cat Grant is back for the finale as well and she has some advice for the Maiden of Might. Flockhart's character also premiered in the penultimate episode where she was involved in a showdown to end all showdowns with Hatcher and Lynda Carter, who plays the president on Supergirl.
"There was one day that we had Lynda Carter, Teri Hatcher, Calista Flockhart, Brenda Strong all in one scene. I think Chyler and I were there that day and the two of us were just like, ‘This is a whole lot of woman—amazing woman—in one room,' and that's what it should be," Benoist said. "We're Supergirl, we're about girl power."
Supergirl will return for a third season on this fall. The season two finale airs Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on The CW.