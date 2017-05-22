Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Spotted at LAX After Their Wedding

X17online.com
Welcome to Hollywood—well, sorta.
Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday evening, less than 24 hours after the couple tied the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, just miles away from where the bride was raised. Pippa, in a Kate Spade jacket, was spotted chatting with fellow travelers as she made her way through customs at LAX.
L.A. wasn't the couple's final destination. "They were happy but tired," an onlooker tells E! News, "and people around them were definitely staring and wondering if it was really Pippa."
The couple traveled with a bodyguard for added security.
Pippa, 33, and James, 41, were en route to their honeymoon in the Pacific Islands. They'll be staying on Tetiaroa, a two-and-a-half square mile necklace of coral islets surrounding a lagoon.
The couple showed little fatigue, despite the 11-hour flight time and whirlwind wedding weekend that ended at 4 a.m. Sunday. Saturday's activities started with a 45-minute ceremony, which brought out Princess Eugenie, Roger Federer, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, were members of the bridal party.
"They looked really happy," a wedding guest who did not wish to be identified told E! News after leaving the church. "It was a wonderful ceremony. They were clearly very much in love."
British designer Giles Deacon created a custom dress for Pippa. It featured cap sleeves, a high neckline and a corseted bodice with draping at the front and a heart-shaped detail at the back. Silk cotton lace was hand appliquéd to the bridal gown to create the illusion of being seamless.
After the wedding, guests enjoyed a champagne reception before the big party began. During that time, Harry picked up his girlfriend Meghan Markle and drove her to the Middleton estate, where they made a quiet entrance and sat apart during dinner (in accordance with the seating chart). An extra 150 friends joined them for dinner, with a menu said to have included trout and Scottish lamb. Pippa's father, Michael Middleton, gave a speech, while the groom's brother, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, the had everyone in stitches with his speech. Later on, guests danced the night away under a glass marquee. At one point, a source said, "The room descended into a huge sing-along, with everyone joining in a chorus of The Beatles' 'Shout.'"
Guests also enjoyed single malt whiskey bar and a light show that showed footage of the bride and groom beamed onto the back of Bucklebury Manor. While there was a photo booth, Pippa and James were adamant that no photos from the reception were to be shared with the public.