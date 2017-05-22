Why Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Acknowledged Sexual Assault in Season 3

In the third episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season three, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) finally addressed what happened to her when she was being held captive by Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm): rape.

Laura Dern's character, Wendy, a woman who intends to marry Hamm's incarcerated villain, described her night in Manhattan with Kimmy as a Noel Coward play, because Kimmy is legally married to the Reverend and Dern's character is technically the Reverend's mistress.

"If Noel Coward really was a coward who rapes everybody," Kimmy said to Dern's character about the comparison, confirming years of sexual assault at the hands of the Reverend.