The Keepers: Will There Be a Season 2? And What's the Latest on the Case?

50 years later, there might finally be justice for Sister Cathy Cesnik.
The Keepers' director Ryan White worked on the seven-episode docu-series for three years before its May 19 premiere on Netflix, spending countless hours with Jean Wehner (Jane Doe), Gemma Hoskins, Abbie Schaub and many other Baltimore residents to uncover the truth about what happened to Sister Cathy and at Keough High School in the late 1960s.
Ahead of The Keepers' debut, the body of Father Joseph Maskell, who died in 2001 and was at the center of the abuse allegations made in the series, was exhumed, with police finally testing his DNA to see if it matched a sample from the crime scene where Sister Cathy's body was found, almost 50 years ago. And just five days ago, the police announced that his DNA did not match.
"I see that as a positive sign, I see that as progress," White said of the Baltimore police outwardly acknowledging Father Maskell as a suspect.
But in some key moments of The Keepers, it seems as though it is some of the information presented to the police by White and his team that may have lead them to the decision to exhume the body.
Netflix
"I had no idea Father Maskell's body was going to be unburied," White said. "I knew we interviewed the Baltimore County police in December and the exhumation happened in February, so a lot of people ask me if the documentary had something to do with it, and if it did then I am proud of that. It's movement."
So the mystery of who killed Sister Cathy remains a mystery, with more attention on the case than ever, thanks to The Keepers, it would be easy to assume more episodes could be in the works.
But White told E! News he has no plans to make another season.
"I have no plans to continue documenting it. This was a painful process for a lot of the people involved…and it's draining for them to have to retell the most horrific parts of their lives...but that's not to say that I'm not excited to see what answers come out of it."
To hear more from Ryan White about what's currently going on with the investigation into Sister Cathy's murder and who he thinks may have committed the murder, watch our interview with him above.
The Keepers is available to stream on Netflix.