Liam Hemsworth Joins Miley Cyrus Backstage After Her "Malibu" Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

As if Liam Hemsworth would miss Miley Cyrus' return to the stage!
Miley performed her new single "Malibu" for the first time live during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday. Little sister Noah Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus introduced the pop star, while mom Tish Cyrus and big sister Brandi Cyrus cheered her on from their seats inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Independence Day: Resurgence actor didn't join the Cyrus clan in the audience, though. Instead, he kept a low profile off-camera and watched Miley from the wings.
Miley, who ended the emotional performance in tears, reunited with her fiancé backstage. The singer later changed into a white ruffled look and watched the rest of the show with her family.
Neither Liam nor Miley walked the red carpet earlier in the night.
The couple reunited last year after calling off their engagement in 2013. Miley, who wrote "Malibu" for Liam, choked up while singing the last verse of the song during her performance. "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she told Billboard a few weeks ago. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel?'"
Miley added that the rest of her new album will have a singer-songwriter vibe, but it isn't "granola." As she told the magazine, "I don't listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff."
In spite of her past successes on the Billboard charts, Miley insisted she isn't trying to outdo herself or replicate past chart performances. "My main concern isn't radio," she explained. "I truly don't even listen to it." Hopefully audiences will respond to her new sound. As Billy Ray gushed, "This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I've ever heard. For her, this is honest."
