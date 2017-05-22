Kate Middleton Begins Children's Hospice Week With an Inspirational PSA

Kate Middleton hopes you'll help a cause near and dear to her heart.

To launch Children's Hospice Week in the U.K., the Duchess of Cambridge—a patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) since 2012—recorded a PSA that debuted Monday. Ed Sheeran, who has often sold items to support the cause, lent his song "Lego House" to the PSA.

EACH currently supports 368 children and young people across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, providing bereavement support for all family members, hydrotherapy, music therapy, parent groups and siblings groups, short break care, specialist play activities and more.