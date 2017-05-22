Jessica Simpson: "I'm Not Pregnant"

Jessica Simpson had a "very exciting" announcement to make on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, and it wasn't something anyone expected. "I'm not pregnant on your show!" she said.

"Are you sure that you're not pregnant?" host Ellen DeGeneres asked. "I heard that you were."

"Oh, gosh!" the fashion mogul replied. "We had an IUD. Nothing's gonna get in that uterus!"

Resisting the obvious joke, DeGeneres smiled and said, "I'm not touching that."

It'd been four years since Simpson's last appearance on the daytime talk show, and as DeGeneres reminded her, "You only show up here when you're pregnant." But Simpson, who has a daughter and a son with husband Eric Johnson, promised she's "not having a third" child.

"They're too cute!" she reasoned. "We really can't top that."