2017 Billboard Music Awards: Everything You Didn't See On TV

Drake Makes History at 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Lets ''Love of His Life'' Nicki Minaj Steal the Show
From Cher's pasties-performance of "Believe" to Miley's pared-down "Malibu" and the Biggie Smalls tribute, there was plenty of action during tonight's 2017 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens. But what happened when the cameras weren't rolling?
Read on for the things you didn't see on TV...
Time Stops for No Audience Member: The show didn't start right on time because the aisles were too crowded with people. The T-Mobile Arena's ushers had their hands full trying to clear the aisles of music makers so that the show could go on.
Jump Around: The little girls who performed during Nicki Minaj's 9-minute show opener couldn't sit still before their performance. They were spotted bouncing around and dancing. But they weren't the only ones who got the dancing bug. Host Vanessa was spotted bogeying down during Nicki's entire opener.
Olive Branch: After her rousing performance, Nicki actually went right over to Drake and the two exchanged kisses and hugs before she took her seat next to the Canadian superstar.
Pairing Up: Machine Gun Kelly came back to the audience with Halsey to talk to a friend.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Drake's Night: During one of the performances, some excited seat fillers passed by Drizzy and introduced themselves to the night's big winner, who shook their hands and asked their names.
Ms. Popular: When not on stage, Vanessa was running through the aisles, mic in hand, hugging old friends and pals and chatting up a storm.
Pop Goes the Balloon: Right after balloons dropped on the heels of Miley Cyrus' emotional performance of "Malibu," ushers began popping balloons and encouraged audience members to pop them.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Take a Bow: After Miley's performance, she remained on stage for a while, savoring the moment and clutching her heart before she took a bow.
Shout Outs: When Drizzy said how pretty Vanessa looked, she curtsied in his general direction. When he mentioned his past beef with Luda, the host gave the "Hotline Bling" rapper a salute.
Her Dress Will Go On: Moments before her mesmerizing performance of "My Heart Will Go On," Céline Dion's stylist Law Roach rushed to the songstress and rearranged her train so that her dress would look perfect.