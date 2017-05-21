Watch Céline Dion Dance and Sing Along to Cher's Billboard Music Awards Performance

And suddenly, we believe the Internet is good again.

If you found yourself dancing along to Cher's epic performance Sunday night at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, here's the truth: You were not alone.

Less than an hour after performing her beloved hit from Titanic, Céline Dion found herself backstage near a TV monitor.

When it was time for Cher to take the stage, Céline couldn't help but stop, dance and sing!

In a video clip going viral on social media, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer quickly proved her love for "Believe."