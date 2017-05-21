Watch Céline Dion Dance and Sing Along to Cher's Billboard Music Awards Performance

MOMENT: @celinedion singing along with @cher backstage at @BBMAs #bbma #cher #CelineDion pic.twitter.com/6ptcUOfUx4— Frank Elaridi (@frankelaridi) May 22, 2017
Drake Makes History at 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Lets ''Love of His Life'' Nicki Minaj Steal the Show
And suddenly, we believe the Internet is good again.
If you found yourself dancing along to Cher's epic performance Sunday night at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, here's the truth: You were not alone.
Less than an hour after performing her beloved hit from Titanic, Céline Dion found herself backstage near a TV monitor.
When it was time for Cher to take the stage, Céline couldn't help but stop, dance and sing!
In a video clip going viral on social media, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer quickly proved her love for "Believe."
And yes, we can't stop watching!
It could just be further proof that these two Las Vegas legends completely stole the show tonight inside the T-Mobile Arena.
Whether rocking unforgettable outfits or belting out all the notes to their iconic songs, these two ladies instantly grabbed the attention of millions of viewers during the star-studded night.
While Céline had a big reason to celebrate with the 20-year anniversary of Titanic, it was Cher who received the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award from fellow fan Gwen Stefani.
"I have wanted to do what I have wanted to do since I was four years old," the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer shared with the audience. "I think luck has so much to do with my success. I think it was a little bit of luck and something else thrown in that had a little bit to do with my success."
Whatever the case may be, thank you Cher and Céline for one special night.