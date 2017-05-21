Pippa Middleton's Wedding vs. Kate Middleton's Wedding: Breaking It Down by the Numbers

Ceremony Location: Both sisters had church weddings, however, Pippa's wedding was in the country, at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire, England. It was about 50 miles outside of London. Meanwhile, Kate's wedding was in the heart of London at Westminster Abbey.

Size of the Guest List: Around 300 guests were at Pippa and James' wedding. As for the royal wedding, there were 1,900 on the guest list.

Grooms: Pippa married James Matthews, a British former professional racing driver, hedge fund manager, and heir to the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric. Kate married William Mountbatten-Windsor, heir to the throne of England.

The Dress: Pippa donned a custom-made, lace Giles Deacon design, which reportedly cost $52K, according to The Sun. For her day, Kate wore a sleek gown by Alexander McQueen, which cost more than $400K.