9 Things Billy Bush Revealed In His First Interview Since Lewd Tape Scandal and Today Exit

4. His Family Never Strayed From His Side: Bush leaned on wife Sydney Davis through it all, crediting her as a pillar of strength. He explained, "My 18-year-old is more of a fighter. She was like, "All right, who do I need to take out?" And my wife, Sydney, knows the environment and the atmosphere I was in at the time, and she knows very well the person she married. She has been very supportive from the very beginning."

5. He's Ready to Stand Up for Women: Bush said he's looking at the scandal as an opportunity for growth. In his own words, "I've come out of this with a deeper understanding of how women can connect to the feeling of having to fight extra hard for an even playing field. The ground isn't even. Maybe it's improving, but still it isn't even. When a woman watches that tape—and this is what really hit me — they may be asking themselves, 'Is that what happens when I walk out of a room? When I walk out of a meeting, is that what they're saying about me? Are they sizing me up?'"

He continued, "I can't live with that. If a moment like that arose again, I would shut it down quickly. I am in the women-raising business, exclusively. I have three daughters—Mary, Lillie, Josie — and I care very much about the world and the people they encounter."