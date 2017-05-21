Here's What Chrissy Teigen Was Doing During John Legend's 2017 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Drake Makes History at 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Lets ''Love of His Life'' Nicki Minaj Steal the Show
Where in the world is Chrissy Teigen?!
That's what many pop culture fans were asking themselves Sunday night as the 2017 Billboard Music Awards aired live coast to coast on ABC.
With John Legend performing and several famous friends in attendance, some viewers were totally expecting to see the supermodel inside the T-Mobile Arena.
Ultimately, Chrissy decided to cheer on her man from the comfort of a family member's home in Las Vegas.
"My sister and niece live in Vegas. I'm hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress. but watching #bbmas," she revealed on Twitter. As for her favorite artists in the first hour of the show, Chrissy had to give it up for Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Although Chrissy wasn't inside the arena this evening, she was able to watch the epic collaboration between John and Florida Georgia Line.
"It's a little mash-up that's big for us. He is one of our heroes, and somebody we look up to," Tyler Hubbard shared on Live From the Red Carpet with E! News' Jason Kennedy before singing "H.O.L.Y." "We're going to crush it tonight."
As for how these two met, Brian Kelly revealed that Tyler deserves all the credit for making this partnership work.
"Tyler actually got to write with him not to long ago," he shared. "They hit it off then somehow it just kind of came about. The universe wanted it to happen. Of course we would love to sing with John and strip down. Just us three and a piano, our voices. I think the fans are going to love it, and sounds really good."
The rest is history!