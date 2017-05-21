Nicole Scherzinger Clears Up Wicked Rumors at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Will she be back or won't she?

While on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with Nicole Scherzinger to dispel and confirm (sort of) some rumors that have been swirling around the Internet.

When Sibley asked Nicole if she was going to be coming back to the UK version of the X Factor, the former Pussycat Doll admitted, "I can't confirm it, but I think so."

Nicole first appeared as a judge on the X Factor in 2012 and has a loyal fan following.