Nicki Minaj Kicks Off the 2017 Billboard Music Awards With 9 Minutes of Star-Studded Hits

This is how you start the show with a bang bang!

As the 2017 Billboard Music Awards kicked off Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nicki Minaj decided to start the party early with a nine-minute performance that got the entire T-Mobile Arena on its feet.

Featuring appearances by Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne, the set list featured all of your favorite hits from the rapper and then some. Dance moves and fire affects also helped create a party mood.

As for Nicki's outfit, the Internet quickly started comparing the bondage-inspired look to that of Catwoman.