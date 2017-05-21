Scott Disick's Hidden Hills Home Burglarized

E! News can confirm that Scott Disick's Hidden Hills home was burglarized early on Sunday morning.

According to the Lost Hills Sheriffs Department, an alarm at the reality star's residence was triggered and the security company call came in at 1:21 a.m.

The authorities also said that no one was home at the time, but a rear glass sliding door appeared to have been forced open. It's currently unknown if anything was taken. Authorities could not confirm that the house was "ransacked," despite reports.

According to the sheriffs department press release, police were unable to contact the resident of the home to determine what, if anything, had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.