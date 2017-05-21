Lea Michele Is Freaking Out Over Céline Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards: "I'm Obsessed With Her"

Lea Michele's heart may not go on if she sees someone special tonight!

While attending the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, the singer and actress had one special performer on her mind.

When discussing the female inspirations in her life, Lea couldn't help but gush over Céline Dion.

"I have had the opportunity to really learn from women who have come before me that I considered to be such great inspirations and icons like Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion, who is here today," Lea shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy on Live From the Red Carpet.

So will Lea freak out if she gets close to the Grammy winner?