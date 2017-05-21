Josh Duhamel Dishes on How He Keeps His Years-Long Romance With Fergie Alive at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Josh Duhamel knows what it takes to make a marriage work.

As he made his entrance to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with the hunky actor about life at home with wife Fergie and their son Axl. A shared passion that comes to mind for Josh is their love for rolling down the windows and blasting their favorite jams.

"For me, The Chainsmokers," Duhamel shared when asked about his favorite artist. "I love The Chainsmokers. She'd probably be Drake, but she loves The Chainsmokers, too. We like good music."

You know what they say... Opposites attract!