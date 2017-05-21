Worst Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Noah Cyrus, Halsey & More!

We can't all be winners.
Sometimes, even our favorite celebs miss the fashion mark—and the 2017 Billboard Music Awards proved there are no exceptions. While it's an award show that promises unique looks and bold choices, sometimes, the inspiration, the miss-matched patterns and prints, even the tailoring can land stars on the Worst Dressed list. Don't get us wrong—we applaud the effort, but unfortunately, some red-carpet style fares better than others.
Who didn't bring their A-game to Sin City? Keep scrolling to see stars who we know can do better.
Noah Cyrus' edgy, comfy-chic style usually does it for us. It reminds us of Gwen Stefani circa her No Doubt heyday—kind of tomboy but with a sexy twist. Although, we're loving the contrast between the peek-a-boo lingerie and relaxed trousers, it reminds us too much of what Miley Cyrus' little sister wore to the MTV Movie and TV Awards. We gave her a Best Dressed shout-out then, by the way.
Halsey also just barely missed the mark. The trench skirt and lace-up shoes were everything; however, we wish the singer opted for a more structured crop top rather than the bra-like silhouette. Otherwise, this daring ensemble would've made our Best Dressed list.
Keep scrolling to see more!
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The tassel detailing featured on this dress makes the singer look like a walking curtain, albeit a very pretty one.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The "Swalla" singer's suit jacket looks like fancy piece Peter Pan would wear to a formal event.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
Sure, the Bachelorette star looks cute, but we feel she could've upped the wow-factor a few (or a lot) of notches.
Article continues below
John Shearer\/Getty Images via ABC
This suit could've worked, if only the rapper paired it with a solid color shirt rather than his similar printed button-down. It's a little too matchy-matchy.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The singer-actress' homage to Cher is honorable, plus we love an exposed backside, but the top-heavy nature of this ensemble is making us sweat.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The singer looked beautiful, no doubt, but her long, black maxi was kind of a snore.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
This look almost made our Best Dressed list! We love the trench skirt paired with the lace-up heels. We wish the bra-like top was more of a structured crop top, though. Almost!
Steve Granitz\/WireImage
Before the outrage commences, let it be known that we do like Miley Cyrus' little sister's ensemble. We've just seen the all-black outfit before. We want to see something different on the "Make Me (Cry)" singer.
Did we miss something? Which look deserves to be on the Worst Dressed list?