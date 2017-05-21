Prince Michael Jackson Talks Carrying on Father Michael Jackson's Philanthropic Legacy at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Michael Jackson would be so proud.
E! News' Sibley Scoles chatted with the late performer's eldest son, Prince Michael Jackson, moments before he's set to take the stage to present at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Prince Michael dished on how he's continuing to keep his father's memory alive, now eight years after his tragic passing.
"I have a tattoo of [Jackson's album] Dangerous on my calf," the 20-year-old shared. "He has the red shirt, the red tie and the red arm band. I'm also planning a Smooth Criminal tattoo!"
As for what it means to continue walking in Michael's footsteps toward his own level of stardom, Prince Michael shared, "I think it's an honor to be here because I'm proud of the success my father created on his own and what he worked and built himself up to be."
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
He continued, "To see everybody here that is either inspired by him or they want to pursue the same goal, it's inspiring to me and to future generations."
And while big sister Paris Jacksongarners more and more notoriety on the film and modeling scene, Prince Michael is focused pursuing his own passion for philanthropy and production.
"Right now I just finished up the school semester," he told us. "During the school semester we have a student organization called Heal Los Angeles and we focus on child hunger, child abuse and homelessness in Los Angeles county and the L.A. city."
Additionally, Prince Michael said, "I've just finished production on another video that I'm doing for a Swedish artist called Nano."
We can't wait to see how his talents unfold! Enjoy the evening, Prince Michael.