Prince Michael Jackson Talks Carrying on Father Michael Jackson's Philanthropic Legacy at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Michael Jackson would be so proud.

E! News' Sibley Scoles chatted with the late performer's eldest son, Prince Michael Jackson, moments before he's set to take the stage to present at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Prince Michael dished on how he's continuing to keep his father's memory alive, now eight years after his tragic passing.

"I have a tattoo of [Jackson's album] Dangerous on my calf," the 20-year-old shared. "He has the red shirt, the red tie and the red arm band. I'm also planning a Smooth Criminal tattoo!"

As for what it means to continue walking in Michael's footsteps toward his own level of stardom, Prince Michael shared, "I think it's an honor to be here because I'm proud of the success my father created on his own and what he worked and built himself up to be."