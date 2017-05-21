Noah Cyrus Says Miley Cyrus Hasn't Changed One Bit Ahead of Billboard Music Awards Appearance

If you ask Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus hasn't changed one bit.

As the red carpet opened up at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, several Cyrus family members appeared ready to enjoy a star-studded night.

Before serving as one of the presenters, Noah stopped by Live From the Red Carpet where she couldn't help but gush over her sister's new song "Malibu." When asked if this is a new Miley, however, Noah couldn't help but disagree.

"I see new music, but I don't really see a Miley change. Miley is always going to be Miley to me and I don't see a new Miley [or] an old Miley," Noah explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy. "Some people do and I get really confused when people say that. I don't know. I just see her as my sister and the person I've loved since I was a baby."

She continued, "She's my sister and she doesn't change to me. Whatever makes her happy is what I want."