Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Pack on the PDA Near Cannes

Kourney Kardashian and new beau Younes Bendjima have taken their romance overseas.
The two were photographed Sunday in an intimate pose, with him hugging her tightly as they leaned against a barrier at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera, not far from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
Kourtney was later spotted at Cannes, with friends at a dinner celebrating Jean-Michel Cousteau's Wonders Of The Sea 3D documentary. Her sister Kendall Jenner walked the runway at the Fashion for Relief event Sunday. Last week, the model walked the red carpet at the 120 Battements Par Minute premiere.
BACKGRID
David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
A source had told E! News earlier this month that Kourtney and Younes have been dating casually and are "really getting to know each other and having fun." Kourtney, 38, and the model and former boxer went on a dinner date on Cinco de Mayo for his 24th birthday and also spent the night together at the Hotel Bel-Air days later.
The source had also told E! News that Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, is not happy about her dating another man. He has not commented.
Scott himself has been dating too and has been spotted recently with Bella Thorne and model Ella Ross. Another source had previously told E! News that Scott has been "hanging out with a few girls, but it's very casual."
He was seen partying with guy friends and a few women at two clubs in Las Vegas this past weekend.
