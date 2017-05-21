Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Pack on the PDA Near Cannes

Kourney Kardashian and new beau Younes Bendjima have taken their romance overseas.

The two were photographed Sunday in an intimate pose, with him hugging her tightly as they leaned against a barrier at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera, not far from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Kourtney was later spotted at Cannes, with friends at a dinner celebrating Jean-Michel Cousteau's Wonders Of The Sea 3D documentary. Her sister Kendall Jenner walked the runway at the Fashion for Relief event Sunday. Last week, the model walked the red carpet at the 120 Battements Par Minute premiere.