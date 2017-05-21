Sea Lion Drags Girl into Water in Canada in Terrifying Video

Yikes!

A sea lion was recently captured on camera biting a girl's dress around her lower waist as she sat at the edge of on the dock at Steveston Fisherman Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia and dragging her backwards into the ocean. She immediately surfaced, while a man jumped in and rescued her. Her family soon whisked her away.

Simon Fraser University student Michael Fujiwara filmed the terrifying encounter. He said no one was hurt.