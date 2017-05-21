Scott Disick Celebrates His Birthday By Partying at Clubs in Las Vegas

You can take the boy out of the party, but you can never take the party out of the party boy...

Resident bad boy and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick celebrated his upcoming 34th birthday with a poolside bash at the Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria Resort & Casino and at the 1OAK nightclub at the Mirage in Las Vegas Saturday.

Scott was joined by Cooper Mount, Connor Treacy and Everybody Knows LO. The LD hosted the swanky daytime bash, which featured sounds by Kid Conrad, and made sure to pose for some pics while hanging out with friends in Sin City.

The reality star, who is known for his playboy ways, was all smiles when he was presented with a nautical-themed birthday cake (which matched his nautical ensemble) by a bikini-clad party goer.

A source told E! News exclusively Scott later had dinner at Stack restaurant inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino.