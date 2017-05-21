Scott Disick Celebrates His Birthday By Partying at Clubs in Las Vegas

You can take the boy out of the party, but you can never take the party out of the party boy...
Resident bad boy and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick celebrated his upcoming 34th birthday with a poolside bash at the Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria Resort & Casino and at the 1OAK nightclub at the Mirage in Las Vegas Saturday.
Scott was joined by Cooper Mount, Connor Treacy and Everybody Knows LO. The LD hosted the swanky daytime bash, which featured sounds by Kid Conrad, and made sure to pose for some pics while hanging out with friends in Sin City.
The reality star, who is known for his playboy ways, was all smiles when he was presented with a nautical-themed birthday cake (which matched his nautical ensemble) by a bikini-clad party goer.
A source told E! News exclusively Scott later had dinner at Stack restaurant inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Later at 1OAK, Scott showed up with Brody Jenner and a few more friends, including women, the source said. Scott posed for photos but declined to talk to the press outside.
At the club, he sat at a VIP Table, directly behind the DJ booth, and he was also spotted drinking and had a beer in his hand the whole time he was at the club, E! News has learned. He was also seen dancing, talking to Brody and texting.
Scott was initially greeted at his table by large photo cut-out's of his head. A birthday cake came out just before 1 a.m., along with a drum line, and he posed for pictures before two of his friends hoisted him up in celebration.
The group left around 2:30 a.m.
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
It seems that Scott's been painting multiple towns red this week...
Earlier in the week, the E! reality star was caught enjoying a dinner date with Bella Thorne at Hollywood hotspot Catch L.A..
At the time, E! News also reported that the Lord had canceled plans with rumored love interest Ella Ross for a chance to sit down with the 19-year-old actress. The source shared that Scott told Ella he had to attend a birthday dinner and pulled out of their previously-scheduled date. As it turns out, Ella showed up at Catch L.A. with a group of gal pals, only to find Disick and Bella sharing a table.
Then the British model ran into Scott and Bella again that evening at the Peppermint Club where Ella was spotted partying with Leonardo DiCaprio and his crew.
A source previously told E! News that Disick has been "hanging out with a few girls, but it's very casual," adding that Disick is hosting house parties in addition to going out.
Disick and Ross stirred up romance rumors when they were photographed out to lunch earlier this month and then when they left TAO nightclub together.
Their coupling up came shortly after news broke that ex Kourtney Kardashian was dating former boxer Younes Bendjima—and apparently her on-again, off-again love was not happy about it.