Inside Pippa Middleton's "Beautiful, Traditional" Wedding Ceremony

"It was a beautiful, traditional ceremony," a guest told E! News exclusively. Pippa and James both looked a little nervous but they were smiling at each other the entire ceremony. They were positively beaming. They kissed of course after exchanging vows! Their parents looked proud and there was an immense sense of joy in the air."

"They read their vows with absolute sincerity and, as expected, Pippa read more modern vows, not promising to 'obey' her husband," the guest continued. "That's quite normal these days."

The children, the person added, were "perfectly behaved inside," "although Charlotte began to cry at one point and [the kids' nanny] comforted her."