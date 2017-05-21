Not Even the Twin Peaks Cast Had Any Idea What to Expect Before the Premiere, But We Asked Them Anyway

"Expect the unexpected."

That's a good way to describe Twin Peaks in general, but it's also the best way that star Kyle MacLachlan could prepare us for the return of David Lynch's cult hit series. And that's saying something, given the fact that MacLachlan is the only cast member who got to read the entire 400 page script.

Every other cast member was only allowed to read their own scenes, and until Friday's premiere, not a single one of them had scene a single piece of footage other than the same trailers that we've all been poring over for the past few weeks. That means that when you ask the cast what to expect, they can genuinely tell you that they have no idea.

We tried anyway, and despite their true lack of knowledge, the whole cast seems to think this new season will not disappoint.