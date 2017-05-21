Not Even the Twin Peaks Cast Had Any Idea What to Expect Before the Premiere, But We Asked Them Anyway

"Expect the unexpected."
That's a good way to describe Twin Peaks in general, but it's also the best way that star Kyle MacLachlan could prepare us for the return of David Lynch's cult hit series. And that's saying something, given the fact that MacLachlan is the only cast member who got to read the entire 400 page script.
Every other cast member was only allowed to read their own scenes, and until Friday's premiere, not a single one of them had scene a single piece of footage other than the same trailers that we've all been poring over for the past few weeks. That means that when you ask the cast what to expect, they can genuinely tell you that they have no idea.
We tried anyway, and despite their true lack of knowledge, the whole cast seems to think this new season will not disappoint.
"I don't really know what the show's going to be like, but I can guarantee you it will never be dull," says Everett McGill, who's reprising his role as Big Ed Hurley in the new season. "I think it's going to be a wonderful thing. I already know—it felt wonderful. It was just a beautiful, beautiful resolution to my story, so I'm excited."
"I think you're gonna like it," Kimmy Robertson, who returns as the beloved police station secretary Lucy Moran, tells us. And James Marshall, who plays James Hurley, echoes that sentiment, saying people can expect "to be pretty happy with what's going on. I think they won't be disappointed."
"I don't know this for sure, but I bet you could expect some coffee and donuts and cherry pie," Mädchen Amick, also known as Double R Diner waitress Shelley Johnson, says. "People can expect to have their minds blown."
Finally, we'll just leave it to Agent Cooper himself to give us all the adjectives we could ever need to describe what's about to hit your TV screens.
"I think it's going to be as compelling and as new and as satisfying, I think, and also maddening as as the first one was," MacLachlan tells us. "So we're pushing television again."
Twin Peaks' two hour premiere airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Showtime. Two more hours will immediately be available on VOD following the premiere.